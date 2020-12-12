F1 Abu Dhabi, Qualifiche: tempi e classifica finale

By
Chiara Rainis
-

Si sono concluse le qualifiche di Abu Dhabi. A sorpresa beffato Hamilton. Ferrari più deludente del previsto.

(©Red Bull Twitter)

Archiviata una terza sessione di prove libere che ha visto primeggiare le due Red Bull, sono partite le ultime qualifiche della stagione 2020 a Yas Marina.

Q1 – Si parte con le Haas di Kevin Magnussen e Pietro Fittipaldi in pista.

1’38″173 per Fittipaldi. 1’38″086 per Magnussen. 1’36″894 per Leclerc, ma arriva Verstappen e subito dopo Albon con un 1’36″106. 1’35″699 per Bottas. Latifi sotto investigazione per un rischio collisione ai box con Verstappen. Testacoda per Latifi all’ultimo giro.
Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton balza in testa con un 1’35″528, davanti all’altra Mercedes di Bottas e alla Ferrari di Leclerc.
Eliminato Raikkonen, fuori per “colpa” del compagno di squadra Giovinazzi.

Q2 – Si riprende con la seconda fase. 1’35″466 per Hamilton, quindi Bottas, Norris e Sainz.Per il momento le Ferrari sono salve. Senza tempo invece Albon con la Red Bull, Ricciardo con la Renault e Perez con la Racing Point.
Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton precede Bottas e Norris. Quarto Leclerc su gomma media. Fuori invece Vettel con le soft. Ko entrambe le Reanult.

Q3 – Scatta la terza e decisiva tranche. 1’36″451 per l’Alpha Tauri di Daniil Kvyat. 1’35″415 per Bottas. Ultimi minuti di battaglia.
Bandiera a scacchi! 1’35″245 per Max Verstappen davanti a Valtteri Bottas e a Lewis Hamilton. Soltanto 9° Leclerc.

Max Verstappen (©F1 Twitter)

