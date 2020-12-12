F1 Abu Dhabi, Qualifiche: tempi e classifica finale

Si sono concluse le qualifiche di Abu Dhabi. A sorpresa beffato Hamilton. Ferrari più deludente del previsto.

Archiviata una terza sessione di prove libere che ha visto primeggiare le due Red Bull, sono partite le ultime qualifiche della stagione 2020 a Yas Marina.

Q1 – Si parte con le Haas di Kevin Magnussen e Pietro Fittipaldi in pista.

GREEN LIGHT 🟢 We’re under way in Q1 in Abu Dhabi ⏱️ Follow all the action with live text commentary, live timings and more 👉 https://t.co/9Ca4t0nrGG#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/pY1L2gYpjz — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2020

1’38″173 per Fittipaldi. 1’38″086 per Magnussen. 1’36″894 per Leclerc, ma arriva Verstappen e subito dopo Albon con un 1’36″106. 1’35″699 per Bottas. Latifi sotto investigazione per un rischio collisione ai box con Verstappen. Testacoda per Latifi all’ultimo giro.

Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton balza in testa con un 1’35″528, davanti all’altra Mercedes di Bottas e alla Ferrari di Leclerc.

Eliminato Raikkonen, fuori per “colpa” del compagno di squadra Giovinazzi.

ELIMINATED DRIVERS: Q1 16 RAI

17 MAG 📸

18 RUS

19 FIT

20 LAT #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/eG9Lrumwf5 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2020

CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q1 👀⏱️ Mercedes duo on top – and a great effort from @Charles_Leclerc to take P3 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vYzdcBgSh7 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2020

Q2 – Si riprende con la seconda fase. 1’35″466 per Hamilton, quindi Bottas, Norris e Sainz.Per il momento le Ferrari sono salve. Senza tempo invece Albon con la Red Bull, Ricciardo con la Renault e Perez con la Racing Point.

Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton precede Bottas e Norris. Quarto Leclerc su gomma media. Fuori invece Vettel con le soft. Ko entrambe le Reanult.

ELIMINATED DRIVERS: Q2 11 OCO

12 RIC

13 VET

14 GIO

15 PER (no time) 📸#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/gmJjv3dezx — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2020

CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q2 ⏱️ Both Renaults eliminated Just 0.061 between Hamilton and Bottas at the top #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/JzvBuCIPRi — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2020

Q3 – Scatta la terza e decisiva tranche. 1’36″451 per l’Alpha Tauri di Daniil Kvyat. 1’35″415 per Bottas. Ultimi minuti di battaglia.

Bandiera a scacchi! 1’35″245 per Max Verstappen davanti a Valtteri Bottas e a Lewis Hamilton. Soltanto 9° Leclerc.