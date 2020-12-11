F1 Abu Dhabi, Prove Libere 2: tempi e classifica finale

E’ terminato il secondo turno di libere a Yas Marina. Le prove sono state interrotte da una bandiera rossa.
Dopo una prima sessione appannaggio della Red Bull di Max Verstappen, ha preso il via la seconda.
Subito grande traffico e Mercedes scatenate. In particolare Hamilton ha bisogno di accumulare giri dopo l’assenza per Covid di Sakhir.
1’37″818 per Valtteri Bottas.
Bloccaggio per la Haas di Pietro Fittipaldi.
1’36″479 per Hamilton su medie
1’36″276 per Bottas sempre su gialle.
A metà turno testacoda per l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly. Il francese è attualmente 8°.
A mezz’ora dalla fine solamente le due Frecce Nere, la RB16 di Verstappen e la Racing Point di Perez hanno firmato il riscontro cronometrico con le medie.
Malgrado qualche problema di messa in temperatura delle gomme Leclerc è in top 10. Vettel invece solo 15°.
A 21′ dalla bandiera a scacchi Bottas e Hamilton in azione con le Pirelli versione 2021.
Mentre la Williams rientrata al box comincia a fumare, l’Alfa Romeo di Iceman prende fuoco. Bandiera rossa! Con coraggio Kimi cerca di aiutare i commissari con l’estintore.
A 5′ dalla fine si riparte. Mercedes prime a riprendere il tracciato.
Bandiera a scacchi! Valtteri Bottas precede Lewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen. Ottavo Leclerc e quindicesimo Vettel.
