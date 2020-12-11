F1 Abu Dhabi, Prove Libere 2: tempi e classifica finale

E’ terminato il secondo turno di libere a Yas Marina. Le prove sono state interrotte da una bandiera rossa.

Dopo una prima sessione appannaggio della Red Bull di Max Verstappen, ha preso il via la seconda.

Subito grande traffico e Mercedes scatenate. In particolare Hamilton ha bisogno di accumulare giri dopo l’assenza per Covid di Sakhir.

Here come the drivers – 90 minutes of practice is GO! #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/XHrVYu3rr5

1’37″818 per Valtteri Bottas.

15/90 mins gone in the session 👀 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iYbWJLUEhx

Bloccaggio per la Haas di Pietro Fittipaldi.

1’36″479 per Hamilton su medie

1’36″276 per Bottas sempre su gialle.

A metà turno testacoda per l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly. Il francese è attualmente 8°.

Gasly is pushing hard in FP2 – a little bit too hard on this occasion 🔄

The Frenchman recovers and is currently P8 in the standings with just under 40 mins remaining in the session #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/r59TJN1vsS

— Formula 1 (@F1) December 11, 2020