F1 Sakhir, Prove Libere 1: tempi e classifica finale

Si è concluso il primo turno di prove sul circuito del Bahrein in versione accorciata. Buon debutto di Russell sulla Mercedes.

Con una temperatura di 26°C ha preso il via la prima sessione di prove libere del GP di Sakhir. A differenza dello scorso weekend il circuito utilizzato è più breve. Tante le novità in termini di piloti, come la presenza di George Russell sulla Mercedes al posto di Lewis Hamilton. assente per Covid, Jack Aitken sulla Williams e Pietro Fittipaldi sulla Haas.

Nel paddock anche Fernando Alonso, dal 2021 di nuovo in F1 con l’Alpine Renault.

Subito in azione Russell.

56″194 per la Renault di Daniel Ricciardo. L’australiano si migliora in 55″845.

55″154 per Valtteri Bottas che porta la Mercedes al vertice.

Escuursione sulla sabbia per la Ferrari di Charles Leclerc.

Charles hits the beach in the desert 👀😬 He’s currently running in P9 as we enter the final hour of first practice#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wdmbXB9cM8 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2020

A 55′ dalla fine Bottas precede il solito Verstappen su Red Bull e Ricciardo. Nono Leclerc, seguito dall’altro ferrarista Vettel. Poco dopo è Sergio Perez su Racing Point a inserirsi tra le due Rosse. Il messicano è l’unico con gomme dure tra i primi dieci.

Problemi ad uno specchietto per l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly, costretto poi a rientrare ai box.

Pierre Gasly reports a problem with one of his mirrors, which appears to have come loose 👀 He has returned to the pits so the team can make some repairs #SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cxZd1D3sI9 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2020

Fa caldo nell’abitacolo della W11. Al momento Russell è 7°.

Has George been taking tips from the Iceman? 😎 He’s given a bag for the cockpit in a bid to stay cool 🥶😬#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0MZu7nc7Q2 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2020

PACE-SETTERS: 40 MINS TO GO IN FP2 1 BOT

2 GAS

3 VER 📸

4 ALB

5 RIC

6 KVY#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tpYc3xRrLc — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2020

A 37′ dalla chiusura primo acuto di Russell con il crono di 55″030.

P1 – GEORGE RUSSELL He posts a 55.030 to move to the top of the time sheets in first practice 🚀#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6aBXfHW9dA — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2020

54″848 per Verstappen.

A 26′ dalla bandiera Vettel è 7° e Leclerc 9°. Dopo un’assenza di 2 gare, è tornato al muretto della Ferrari Mattia Binotto.Al comando Verstappen davanti a Bottas e all’Alpha Tauri di Daniil Kvyat.

Albon passa al comando con 54″811. Poco dopo il #63 si riprende la testa della classifica provvisoria con 54″546.

Uscita di pista per Albon, che dopo aver accusato vibrazioni rientra al box.

Inside the last 20 mins of FP1 Alex Albon has been really quick – he’s running P3 at the moment and was previously in P1 ⏱️ But he pushed a little *too* hard here…#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wCd9iahqSo — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2020

Russell lamenta via radio problemi col sedile.

Bandiera a scacchi! George Russell conclude in vetta davanti alle Red Bull di Max Verstappen e Alex Albon. Quarto Bottas. Ottavo Vettel e decimo Leclerc.