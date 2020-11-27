E’ terminata la prima giornata d’azione in Bahrain. La Ferrari non riesce a confermare finora i progressi visti a Istanbul.
Dopo una prima sessione dominata dalla Mercedes, si riparte all’imbrunire per il secondo turno di prove sul circuito di Sakhir.
GREEN LIGHT 🟢
We’re under way for FP2 under the lights in Bahrain!#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/jKJIA3ilkJ
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020
EARLY PACE-SETTERS: FP2 ⏱️
1 SAI 📸
2 VER
3 LEC
4 NOR
5 PER
6 OCO#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZAb2p7LoTb
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020
A 1’5′ dalla fine 1’29″318 per la Red Bull di Max Verstappen su gomme medie seguito da Gasly ed Albon. Quarta l’Alfa Romeo di Raikkonen Ultime le Mercedes con Bottas a precedere Hamilton. Sesta la Ferrari di Leclerc, mentre quella di Vettel è 8°.
Continuano a non mancare gli errori da parte dei piloti.
And a few moments later Pierre slides off the track after pulling away from the Mercedes 👀
Eventful start to the session!#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tM9b5XsDTw
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020
Incomprensione tra l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly e la Mercedes di Valtteri Bottas.
Gasly with a special ‘wave’ for Bottas early in FP2 after traffic problems 👀😬#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bVBoYJBk8u
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020
PACE-SETTERS: HALFWAY IN FP2 ⏱️
1 VER
2 BOT
3 PER
4 GAS
5 RIC
6 NOR#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/UcTRA4ggYP
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020
A 40 minuti dalla fine bandiera rossa per il botto contro le barriere di Alex Albon. Parecchi danni sulla sua RB16 e tanto lavoro extra per i meccanici.
RED FLAG
Session is halted after Alex Albon hits the barriers hard 💥
Albon reports on team radio that he’s ok 🎧#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oGRYbb3uy3
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020
Nuovo stop. Ancora un cane in pista dopo la Turchia. Vettel la prende bene e via radio canta “Who Let The Dogs Out” dei Baha Men.
We had a Green Light – briefly
And then this guy turned up 👀🐶🙂
So another red flag for now…#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MR0fdWoKod
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020
GREEN LIGHT 🟢
After Albon’s crash and a guest appearance from that dog, we’re back under way!🐶🙂
25 minutes left in the session – and it’s BUSY on track #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QPpeyawCw2
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020
Armato di mescola soft Hamilton piazza un 1’28″971.
A 7′ dalla chiusura entrambe le Ferrari sono fuori dalla top 10 confermando la prestazione del mattino. Male anche Alfa Romeo e Haas. Raicng Point con Sergio Perez si conferma la terza forza dopo Frecce Nere e Red Bull.
Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton comanda davanti a Max Verstappen e Valtteri Bottas. Quarto Sergio Perez. La Ferrari migliore è quella di Sebastian Vettel, 12°. Soltanto 14° Leclerc.
FINAL CLASSIFICATION: FP2
Lewis Hamilton tops the session for the second time on Friday after a dramatic FP2 in Bahrain 💥🐶#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mprnBa97Z9
— Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020