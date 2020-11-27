F1 Bahrein, Prove Libere 2: tempi e classifica finale

E’ terminata la prima giornata d’azione in Bahrain. La Ferrari non riesce a confermare finora i progressi visti a Istanbul.

(©Mercedes Twitter)

Dopo una prima sessione dominata dalla Mercedes, si riparte all’imbrunire per il secondo turno di prove sul circuito di Sakhir.

A 1’5′ dalla fine 1’29″318 per la Red Bull di Max Verstappen su gomme medie seguito da Gasly ed Albon. Quarta l’Alfa Romeo di Raikkonen Ultime le Mercedes con Bottas a precedere Hamilton. Sesta la Ferrari di Leclerc, mentre quella di Vettel è 8°.

Continuano a non mancare gli errori da parte dei piloti.

Incomprensione tra l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly e la Mercedes di Valtteri Bottas.

A 40 minuti dalla fine bandiera rossa per il botto contro le barriere di Alex Albon. Parecchi danni sulla sua RB16 e tanto lavoro extra per i meccanici.

Nuovo stop. Ancora un cane in pista dopo la Turchia. Vettel la prende bene e via radio canta “Who Let The Dogs Out” dei Baha Men.

Armato di mescola soft Hamilton piazza un 1’28″971.
A 7′ dalla chiusura entrambe le Ferrari sono fuori dalla top 10 confermando la prestazione del mattino. Male anche Alfa Romeo e Haas. Raicng Point con Sergio Perez si conferma la terza forza dopo Frecce Nere e Red Bull.
Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton comanda davanti a Max Verstappen e Valtteri Bottas. Quarto Sergio Perez. La Ferrari migliore è quella di Sebastian Vettel, 12°. Soltanto 14° Leclerc.

Circuito Bahrain (©F1 Twitter)

