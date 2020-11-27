E’ terminata la prima giornata d’azione in Bahrain. La Ferrari non riesce a confermare finora i progressi visti a Istanbul.

Dopo una prima sessione dominata dalla Mercedes, si riparte all’imbrunire per il secondo turno di prove sul circuito di Sakhir.

GREEN LIGHT 🟢 We’re under way for FP2 under the lights in Bahrain!#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/jKJIA3ilkJ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

EARLY PACE-SETTERS: FP2 ⏱️ 1 SAI 📸

2 VER

3 LEC

4 NOR

5 PER

6 OCO#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZAb2p7LoTb — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

A 1’5′ dalla fine 1’29″318 per la Red Bull di Max Verstappen su gomme medie seguito da Gasly ed Albon. Quarta l’Alfa Romeo di Raikkonen Ultime le Mercedes con Bottas a precedere Hamilton. Sesta la Ferrari di Leclerc, mentre quella di Vettel è 8°.

Continuano a non mancare gli errori da parte dei piloti.

And a few moments later Pierre slides off the track after pulling away from the Mercedes 👀 Eventful start to the session!#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tM9b5XsDTw — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

Incomprensione tra l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly e la Mercedes di Valtteri Bottas.

Gasly with a special ‘wave’ for Bottas early in FP2 after traffic problems 👀😬#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bVBoYJBk8u — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

PACE-SETTERS: HALFWAY IN FP2 ⏱️ 1 VER

2 BOT

3 PER

4 GAS

5 RIC

6 NOR#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/UcTRA4ggYP — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

A 40 minuti dalla fine bandiera rossa per il botto contro le barriere di Alex Albon. Parecchi danni sulla sua RB16 e tanto lavoro extra per i meccanici.

RED FLAG Session is halted after Alex Albon hits the barriers hard 💥 Albon reports on team radio that he’s ok 🎧#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/oGRYbb3uy3 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

Nuovo stop. Ancora un cane in pista dopo la Turchia. Vettel la prende bene e via radio canta “Who Let The Dogs Out” dei Baha Men.

We had a Green Light – briefly And then this guy turned up 👀🐶🙂 So another red flag for now…#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MR0fdWoKod — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

GREEN LIGHT 🟢 After Albon’s crash and a guest appearance from that dog, we’re back under way!🐶🙂 25 minutes left in the session – and it’s BUSY on track #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QPpeyawCw2 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

Armato di mescola soft Hamilton piazza un 1’28″971.

A 7′ dalla chiusura entrambe le Ferrari sono fuori dalla top 10 confermando la prestazione del mattino. Male anche Alfa Romeo e Haas. Raicng Point con Sergio Perez si conferma la terza forza dopo Frecce Nere e Red Bull.

Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton comanda davanti a Max Verstappen e Valtteri Bottas. Quarto Sergio Perez. La Ferrari migliore è quella di Sebastian Vettel, 12°. Soltanto 14° Leclerc.