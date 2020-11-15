F1 GP Turchia, Gara: risultati e classifica finale

Chiara Rainis
Si è concluso un round di Istanbul caratterizzato dalla pioggia. Tanti i colpi di scena. Ferrari finalmente in grado di lottare.

Il GP della Turchia si è aperto con una brutta notizia per Antonio Giovinazzi. Mentre si stava schierando, ingannato dal fondo bagnato, il pilota Alfa Romeo è andato a sbattere contro le barriere, danneggiando leggermente l’auto.

Incidente anche per la Williams di George Russell.

Sia l’inglese, sia il compagno di squadra Latifi partiranno dalla pit lane.

Semafori spenti! Grande partenza di Lance Stroll che mantiene la pole. Subito dietro ottimo anche lo spunto di Sergio Perez, mentre pessimo quello di Max Verstappen che scivola indietro ma poi recupera fino alla quarta piazza preceduto dalla Ferrari di Sebastian Vettel. Contatto tra la Mercedes di Ocon e la Mercedes di Botts. I due restano in corsa ma sono in fondo al gruppo. Solo Latifi è più indietro.

Leclerc al cambio gomme al giro 7. Per lui intermedie.

Anche Bottas azzarda con le intermedie.
Al giro 8 Stroll precede Perez, Vettel, Verstappen, Albon ed Hamilton, al momento il più veloce in pista,
Stop pure per Vettel.

1’49″771 per Leclerc dopo aver sorpassato Russell.
Al giro 11 Verstappen guida davanti ad Albon e Stroll. Vettel 5°, Leclerc 11° dietro a Raikkonen.
Al giro 12 sosta per Verstappen che rientra alle spalle di Perez.
Al giro 13 Virtual Safety Car per il ritiro di Bon Giovi.
Hamilton a caccia di Vettel. L’inglese sbaglia e si fa passare pure da Albon che prende il largo. Ham lamenta noie ai freni.
Perez segna il giro veloce, ma Versteppen gli è incollato.

Al giro 19 testacoda per Verstappen che scivola in ottava piazza.

Errore anche per Bottas, che è 17°.
Al giro 23 Stroll comanda su Perez ed Albon. Quarto Vettel e nono Leclerc.

Al giro 26 Norris svernicia Russell ed è 11°.
Al giro 29 Albon lamenta una gomma anteriore in crisi. Che sia l’occasione per Vettel di salire sul podio?
Alla tornata 31 Leclerc rimonta le intermedie.

Testacoda per Albon, intanto Vettel perde tempo alla sosta. Il tedesco è 5°, Ham è sul podio virtuale e Albon è 6°.
Raikkonen in forte difficoltà è 16°. Bottas 13°.
Stroll vorrebbe rientrare al box, ma il muretto lo invita a restare fuori. Al giro 37 ritiro di Magnussen appena fuori dalla pit lane.
Sosta per Stroll. Hamilton diventa 1°.
Al giro 40 Vettel e Leclerc superano Stroll in difficoltà con il graining.
Una tornata dopo Seb lascia passare Charles.
Testacoda per Bottas. Stroll sempre più indietro. Al giro 42 il canadese è 8° dopo essere stato passato da Sainz.
Collisione tra Grosjean e Latifi. Il pilota Williams costretto al ritiro.

Leclerc supera Verstappen che poi entra al box.
Hamilton doppia Bottas e si avvicina al 7° mondiale.
Al giro 48 sosta per Bottas. Ham precede Perez e Leclerc.

Nuova uscita per Grosjean.
In battaglia con Norris, Ricciardo si gira.
Raikkonen e Verstappen in testacoda.

Albon lascia passare Verstappen.
Norris guadagna l’ottava piazza su Stroll.
Ritiro per Grosjean.

Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton vince la gara e il suo settimo titolo mondiale!
Leclerc tenta di superare Perez, ma osa troppo e viene superato da Vettel.

