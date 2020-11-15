F1 GP Turchia, Gara: risultati e classifica finale

Si è concluso un round di Istanbul caratterizzato dalla pioggia. Tanti i colpi di scena. Ferrari finalmente in grado di lottare.

Il GP della Turchia si è aperto con una brutta notizia per Antonio Giovinazzi. Mentre si stava schierando, ingannato dal fondo bagnato, il pilota Alfa Romeo è andato a sbattere contro le barriere, danneggiando leggermente l’auto.

Giovinazzi has made it back to the grid, where the team will hope to get his Alfa Romeo back into shape 🛠#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/T5IbnMg7Ya — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Incidente anche per la Williams di George Russell.

Now Russell hits the wall in the pit lane! RUS 📻: “I crashed… I was going walking speed!” He returns to the pit box in his wounded Williams#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/eRTIDtLIN4 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Sia l’inglese, sia il compagno di squadra Latifi partiranno dalla pit lane.

Semafori spenti! Grande partenza di Lance Stroll che mantiene la pole. Subito dietro ottimo anche lo spunto di Sergio Perez, mentre pessimo quello di Max Verstappen che scivola indietro ma poi recupera fino alla quarta piazza preceduto dalla Ferrari di Sebastian Vettel. Contatto tra la Mercedes di Ocon e la Mercedes di Botts. I due restano in corsa ma sono in fondo al gruppo. Solo Latifi è più indietro.

LAP 1/58 It’s a sublime start for the Racing Points, but Bottas and Ocon both spin off at Turn 1#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/YWd92CZKq6 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

LAP 2/58 Sebastian Vettel is up to THIRD from P11 on the grid 😱#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/hPJkCJUezN — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Leclerc al cambio gomme al giro 7. Per lui intermedie.

LAP 7/58 Leclerc ditches the wet tyres for intermediates, joining Russell and Latifi on the slightly dryer compound#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/xatOOt7W9s — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Anche Bottas azzarda con le intermedie.

Al giro 8 Stroll precede Perez, Vettel, Verstappen, Albon ed Hamilton, al momento il più veloce in pista,

Stop pure per Vettel.

LAP 9/58 A flurry of activity in the pits, as Vettel and Hamilton also come in for intermediates, emerging P7 and P8 respectively#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/05X74sqz8f — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

1’49″771 per Leclerc dopo aver sorpassato Russell.

Al giro 11 Verstappen guida davanti ad Albon e Stroll. Vettel 5°, Leclerc 11° dietro a Raikkonen.

Al giro 12 sosta per Verstappen che rientra alle spalle di Perez.

Al giro 13 Virtual Safety Car per il ritiro di Bon Giovi.

Hamilton a caccia di Vettel. L’inglese sbaglia e si fa passare pure da Albon che prende il largo. Ham lamenta noie ai freni.

Perez segna il giro veloce, ma Versteppen gli è incollato.

Al giro 19 testacoda per Verstappen che scivola in ottava piazza.

LAP 19/58 Max drops to P8 after his spin. Where will he finish?#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5ADibR8PW3 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Errore anche per Bottas, che è 17°.

Al giro 23 Stroll comanda su Perez ed Albon. Quarto Vettel e nono Leclerc.

LAP 21/58 Barely a third of the way through this crazy race! None of our top three have ever stood on the top step of the podium… is today the day?#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VESF6mQvh2 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Al giro 26 Norris svernicia Russell ed è 11°.

Al giro 29 Albon lamenta una gomma anteriore in crisi. Che sia l’occasione per Vettel di salire sul podio?

Alla tornata 31 Leclerc rimonta le intermedie.

HALF DISTANCE (LAP 29/58) The first half of this race has had it all! Here’s to the next 29 laps…#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/N6dSpL4eIE — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Testacoda per Albon, intanto Vettel perde tempo alla sosta. Il tedesco è 5°, Ham è sul podio virtuale e Albon è 6°.

Raikkonen in forte difficoltà è 16°. Bottas 13°.

Stroll vorrebbe rientrare al box, ma il muretto lo invita a restare fuori. Al giro 37 ritiro di Magnussen appena fuori dalla pit lane.

Sosta per Stroll. Hamilton diventa 1°.

Al giro 40 Vettel e Leclerc superano Stroll in difficoltà con il graining.

Una tornata dopo Seb lascia passare Charles.

Testacoda per Bottas. Stroll sempre più indietro. Al giro 42 il canadese è 8° dopo essere stato passato da Sainz.

Collisione tra Grosjean e Latifi. Il pilota Williams costretto al ritiro.

LAP 43/58 Nicholas Latifi has retired, two laps after *this* collision with Romain Grosjean#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/jBhDJ4NoWt — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Leclerc supera Verstappen che poi entra al box.

Hamilton doppia Bottas e si avvicina al 7° mondiale.

Al giro 48 sosta per Bottas. Ham precede Perez e Leclerc.

Nuova uscita per Grosjean.

In battaglia con Norris, Ricciardo si gira.

Raikkonen e Verstappen in testacoda.

LAP 51/58 Both Raikkonen and Verstappen have synchronised, but separate, spins through Turn 4 🌀#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/EGI319EZIu — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Albon lascia passare Verstappen.

Norris guadagna l’ottava piazza su Stroll.

Ritiro per Grosjean.

Bandiera a scacchi! Lewis Hamilton vince la gara e il suo settimo titolo mondiale!

Leclerc tenta di superare Perez, ma osa troppo e viene superato da Vettel.