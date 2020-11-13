E’ terminata la prima giornata di azione in Turchia. Buone notizie sul fronte Ferrari. Leclerc e Vettel in top 10.

Con una temperatura di 16°C ha preso il via la seconda sessione di prove libere sul tracciato di Istanbul.

GREEN LIGHT 🚦 We’re under way in FP2 in Istanbul Temperatures slightly warmer this afternoon – and conditions more indicative of what they should be at lights out on Sunday #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/CwOjZ4tdEH — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2020



Prime ad entrare in pista le Alfa Romeo di Kimi Raikkonen e Antonio Giovinazzi.

1’38″443 per Valtteri Bottas.

Il finnico della Mercedes si migliora in 1’35″107.

A brilliant run of form has left Lewis Hamilton on the brink of the title 👀 He can clinch a record-equalling seventh here on Sunday #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/iNv2ZsbROF — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2020

Dopo essersi nascosto al mattino Ham è già secondo a tre decimi dal compagno. Terzo Iceman, subito dietro tengono le Ferrari.

1’31″916 per Alex Albon che si conferma in giornata. L’inglese avrà paura di perdere il sedile in Red Bull?

1’31″540 per Leclerc che porta la Rossa al comando.

1’30″872 per Albon.

TOP TEN (35/90 MINS) Alex Albon is on top in FP2 so far 👌#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sMRA6Ur56L — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2020

Rischio per la Williams di Latifi che finisce in testacoda.

Fast hands from the Canadian keeps him pointing juuuust about in the right direction! 👌 pic.twitter.com/XtIk8kW655 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2020

Leclerc passa in testa con un 1’30″307.

1’29″627 per Albon quando abbiamo appena superato la metà turno.

Tutti sono in azione con le gomme soft.

1’28″984 per Max Verstappen.

Ferrari in ottima forma. Leclerc piazza un 1’28″731.

Mad Max abbassa il crono in 1’28″330.

Testacoda per Raikkonen. Nello stesso momento brivido per Leclerc.

Do a 180º if you won the first ever F1 race in Turkey 🙋‍♂️#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 @alfaromeoracing pic.twitter.com/pxnTpv16ji — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2020

A 10′ dalla fine Verstappen precede Leclerc e Bottas. Hamilton su gomme medie è quarto. Vettel ottavo.

Nuovo testacoda per Kvyat.

Rischio contatto tra Verstappen e un’Alfa Romeo. L’olandese della Red Bull se la prende con il suo ingegnere per non averlo avvisato.

Bandiera a scacchi! Max Verstappen guida su Charles Leclerc e Valtteri Bottas. Quarto Hamilton. Ottavo Vettel. Alfa e Haas sempre in difficoltà.

Leclerc lamenta problemi in scalata nel giro di rientro al box.