💬 “Kimi is a phenomenon. He’s very mature for his young age, is very patient and extremely clever.”

He’s currently driving for Kart Republic, run by Dino Chiesa – who mentored Lewis and Nico 20 years ago!

Find out more about our junior drivers Kimi, Paul and Alex 👇

— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 16, 2020