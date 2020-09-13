Si è concluso un GP del Mugello pieno di azione e colpi di scena, interrotto per due volte dalla bandiera rossa. Ferrari a punti con entrambe le auto.

Tutto è pronto per il GP del Mugello. Perez partirà 7° anziché 6° per la penalità di una posizione inflittagli per l’incidente con Raikkonen di sabato mattina. Prima fila tutta Mercedes con Hamilton davanti a Bottas.

Semafori spenti! Ottimo spunto di Valtteri Bottas che supera Lewis. Gravi problemi di potenza per Verstappen che viene sfilato da tutti. Incidente tra la Red Bull di Max, l’Alfa di Kimi Raikkonen, l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly e la Haas di Romain Grosjean. Testacoda per la McLaren di Carlos Sainz che entra in collisione con la Ferrari di Sebastian Vettel.

Safety Car.

Al giro 2 Vettel cambia il muso e monta le gialle. Stop anche per Iceman.

Il crash alla curva 2 è sotto investigazione.

Si riparte, ma è subito bandiera gialla. Ingannato dalla ripartenza lenta l’Alfa di Giovinazzi tampona la Williams di Nicholas Latifi e la Haas di Kevin Magnussen. Coinvolta anche la McLaren di Carlos Sainz.

Safety Car e subito dopo bandiera rossa per troppi detriti sul rettilineo.

Esteban Ocon non riparte per surriscaldamento dei freni.

Fermi al giro 9, si riparte dalla griglia con giro di formazione.

Intanto archiviata l’investigazione sul botto al via. Verrà approfondito a fine corsa il secondo.

Al restart Bottas sembra tenere ma Ham si infila all’esterno. Terzo Leclerc. Raikkonen 10°, 13° e ultimo Vettel. Il tedesco ha rischiato il contatto con Grosjean.

Al giro 14 Ricciardo infila Perez è 5°. Ham allunga in testa.

Al giro 16 scoppia la bagarre tra Leclerc e Stroll.

Vettel supera Iceman ed è 11°.

Al giro 18 Stroll sfila Leclerc. Albon su Perez ed è 6°.

Al giro 19 Ricciardo passa il #16 senza difficoltà.

Crollo del monegasco. Anche Albon lo mette dietro.

Anche Perez sul ferrarista che poi entra al pit per montare le hard.

Al giro 28 Ricciardo tenta l’undercut su Stroll. Norris passa Perez ed è 5°

Pit stop per Raikkonen. Problemi a ripartire e tanto tempo perso.

Hard per Vettel al giro 29.

Al giro 32 sosta per Ham che monta le dure.

Al giro 34 Norris su Leclerc.

Al giro 35 sorpasso aggressivo di Kimi su Grosjean.

Al giro 38 gialle per Charles.

Al giro 40 Ham, guida su Bottas, Ricciardo. Stroll ed Albon, autore della tornata veloce.

Al giro 44 incidente per Stroll. Safety Car! Subito dentro Bottas che mette le medie.

Bandiera rossa

Raikkonen e Grosjean partono prima per sdoppiarsi.

Si riprende! Hamilton resta in testa, Ricciardo supera Bottas. Ottimo start di Raikkonen 8°, ma viene penalizzato di 5″ per aver tagliato la linea di ingresso ai pit. Leclerc 10° seguito da Vettel.

Bottas di nuovo su Ricciardo.

Al giro 51 Albon sulla Renault e Vettel su Grosjean.

1’18″833 per Ham che vola verso il successo numero 90.

Bandiera a scacchi! Hamilton vince un GP difficilissimo davanti a Valtteri Bottas e ad Alex Albon, per la prima volta sul podio con la Red Bull. Leclerc 8° a precedere Raikkonen malgrado la penalità e Vettel.