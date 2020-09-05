Si sono concluse le qualifiche del GP d’Italia. Ennesima prova amara della Ferrari che non riesce a stupire sul circuito di casa.

Dopo 3 sessioni con la Mercedes davanti a tutti, è partita l’attesa qualifica di Monza.

Q1 – Al semaforo verde subito grande congestione in pista.

1’21″151 primo crono firmato dalla Ferrari di Sebastian Vettel con le soft.

1’20″970 per l’altra Rossa di Charles Leclerc, pure lui su mescola soffice. 1’19″786 per Valtteri Bottas a 10′ dalla fine, ma poi arriva l’altra Freccia di Lewis Hamilton che piazza un 1’19″539. A 6′ dal termine Charles è 11°. Vettel 17° e a rischio. Tutti salvo le due Mercedes hanno girato con le gomme rosse. Grande traffico per gli ultimi 2′.

The mad dash for track position – and Q2 – is on… 🍿#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/arY4kVPm6d — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2020

Brivido per Raikkonen che rischia di tamponare Ocon.

Bandiera a scacchi! In un caos pazzesco Hamilton chiude davanti a Bottas e a Perez.

Eliminato Vettel.

Q2 – Immediatamente dentro le Mercedes. 1’19″417 per Bottas, ma arriva Ham con un 1’19″092 che è anche il nuovo record del circuito.

Sotto investigazione Ocon-Riakkonen- Latifi per l’episodio che li ha visti conivolti nella fase precedente.

Nuovo caos quando mancano 2′ alla fine.

Ricciardo va sulla ghaia. Bottas piazza un 1’18″952 e si porta al comando.

Bandiera a scacchi! Bottas termina davanti ad Hamilton e a Sainz. Eliminati Leclerc e Raikkonen.

Our final ten progress to the pole position shootout Bottas re-breaks the track record 😱#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/yOvT7bwvr9 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2020

Neither Ferrari will start from inside the top ten at Monza, for the first time since 1984#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 https://t.co/RsCuxku3MX — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2020

Q3 – Mercedes come al solito prima ad entrare in azione. 1’19″121 per Bottas. 1’19″068 per Ham

Quickest in Q2, and our new Monza record holder! Bottas’ 1:18.952 lap time set Q2 alight, and now the Mercedes pair lead out for Q3#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/gdds8XaW3P — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2020

Bandiera a scacchi! 1’18″887 per Lewis Hamilton che si porta a casa l’ennesima pole. Secondo Valtteri Bottas, poi Carlos Sainz con la McLaren.