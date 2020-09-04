Dopo il dominio Mercedes del turno mattutino, riprende l’azione sul circuito di Monza per l’FP2.

FP2 is officially under way 🚦

1’22″556 per la Racing Point di Lance Stroll

1’22″034 per Pierre Gasly su Alpha Tauri.

Rischio per Raikkonen che per un attimo perde il controllo della sua Alfa Romeo.

You can take the man out of Finland… 🇫🇮 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/OYl6W64zIe

Intanto al vertice Gasly scene sull’1’21″578.

1’21″085 per Lewis Hamilton su gomme medie.

L’inglese dela Mercedes si migliora in 1’20″645 davanti a Bottas staccato di 8 decimi e Gasly. A circa 1h dalla fine Ferrari in difficoltà con Charles Leclerc 15° seguito da Sebastian Vettel.

La Williams al lavoro con il fluo-vis sull’alettone.

A metà sessione grande traffico in pista. La stessa scena si era vista durante l’FP1.

1’20″192 per Valtteri Bottas, che supera il compagno di squadra.

A 17′ dalla fine, testacoda, l’ennesimo, di Sebastian Vettel alla seconda di Lesmo. Leggera toccata con l’alettone sulle barriere. Rischio per Daniel Ricciardo che sopraggiungeva con la Renault.

Vettel gets out of shape coming out of the second Lesmo, and gently nudges the barrier

He returns to the pits but the car appears to be fine#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bPJcqWi4PP

