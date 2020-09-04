(©Mercedes Twitter)

Dopo il dominio Mercedes del turno mattutino, riprende l’azione sul circuito di Monza per l’FP2.

1’22″556 per la Racing Point di Lance Stroll
1’22″034 per Pierre Gasly su Alpha Tauri.
Rischio per Raikkonen che per un attimo perde il controllo della sua Alfa Romeo.

Intanto al vertice Gasly scene sull’1’21″578.
1’21″085 per Lewis Hamilton su gomme medie.
L’inglese dela Mercedes si migliora in 1’20″645 davanti a Bottas staccato di 8 decimi e Gasly. A circa 1h dalla fine Ferrari in difficoltà con Charles Leclerc 15° seguito da Sebastian Vettel.

La Williams al lavoro con il fluo-vis sull’alettone.

A metà sessione grande traffico in pista. La stessa scena si era vista durante l’FP1.

1’20″192 per Valtteri Bottas, che supera il compagno di squadra.
A 17′ dalla fine, testacoda, l’ennesimo, di Sebastian Vettel alla seconda di Lesmo. Leggera toccata con l’alettone sulle barriere. Rischio per Daniel Ricciardo che sopraggiungeva con la Renault.

Poco dopo svarione pure per Leclerc alla prima di Lesmo. Il monegasco via radio si lamenta per “una macchina inguidabile”.

Pure Max Verstappen ci dà dentro portando via l’erba artificiale dalla Parabolica.

A 10′ dalla fine Ham precede Bottas e Gasly. Ferrari in top 10 con Charles.

Bandiera a scacchi! Solita supremazia Mercedes con Lewis Hamilton a precedere Valtteri Bottas. Terza a quasi nove decimi la McLaren di Lando Norris. Un po’ meglio rispetto all’FP1 le Rosse con Charles Leclerc 9° e Sebastian Vettel 12°.

Daniil Kvyat supera Charles Leclerc (©F1 Twitter)

