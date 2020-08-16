Gara maiuscola di Lewis Hamilton che ha dominato il Gran Premio di Spagna dal primo all’ultimo giro davanti a Verstappen e Bottas.

Con una temperatura di quasi 31 °C ha preso il via il GP di Spagna.

The 2020 Spanish Grand Prix is GO! #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vyb3qha8OP

Lewis Hamilton mantiene la pole, mentre Valtteri Bottas scivola indietro fino alla quinta piazza superato dalle due Racing Point.

LAP 1/66

A slow start by Bottas as he drops to P5, behind the two Racing Points

He does get back past Perez but is down in P4 from P2#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/rV7jmuoV9i

— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020