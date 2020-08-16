Gara maiuscola di Lewis Hamilton che ha dominato il Gran Premio di Spagna dal primo all’ultimo giro davanti a Verstappen e Bottas.
Con una temperatura di quasi 31 °C ha preso il via il GP di Spagna.
LIGHTS OUT!
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️
The 2020 Spanish Grand Prix is GO!#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vyb3qha8OP
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
Lewis Hamilton mantiene la pole, mentre Valtteri Bottas scivola indietro fino alla quinta piazza superato dalle due Racing Point.
LAP 1/66
A slow start by Bottas as he drops to P5, behind the two Racing Points
He does get back past Perez but is down in P4 from P2#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/rV7jmuoV9i
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
Il finlandese della Mercedes cerca inizia la rimonta.
LAP 4/66
Bottas closing in on Stroll as he looks to make up for his sluggish start take P3#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ngff2iFEAo
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
LAP 5/66
And a few moments later Bottas does get past Stroll
He sets off in pursuit of Verstappen for P2 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QY6lOnLOav
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
Nessun miglioramento per la Ferrari di Charles Leclerc, sempre 9°. Ancora 11° Sebastian Vettel.
Dopo 12 giri Hamilton detta il passo davanti a Verstappen e Bottas.
LAP 14/66
1 HAM
2 VER +3.2
3 BOT +2.1
4 STR +9.6
5 PER +1.4 📸
6 ALB +2.6#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cGV73uZn9F
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
Al giro 18 stop per la Red Bull di Albon. Per l’inglese gomme dure.
Al giro 21 Verstappen continua a chiedere di rientrare perché “sta perdendo roppo tempo”. Il team lo accontentata. Per lui gomme gialle. Il #33 è 3° e in testa ci sono le due Mercedes.
Al giro 24 doppio pit stop per le Frecce che passano dalle soft alle medie. Per Ham piccola indecisione sulla posteriore sinistra.
LAP 24/66
Hamilton and Bottas both pit as Mercedes do another double-stack
HAM emerges P1: 4.1s ahead of Verstappen
BOT emerges P3: 3.7s behind Verstappen#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tQ2nStNM3A
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
Il #44 comanda su Verstappen e Bottas, quindi le Racing Point di Stroll e Perez. Sesto Leclerc, poi Vettel, ma le due Rosse non si sono fermate.
Stroll rientra 8° dopo il pit. Alex Albon supera all’esterno la Haas di Kevin Magnussen.
Soft per Vettel al giro 30.
Al giro 33 bagarre tra le Racing Point. Perez minaccioso su Stroll.
Leclerc 10° tenta di superare Norris, ma l’inglese della McLaren resiste.
LAP 35/66
Leclerc. Norris. Racing.
That’s it. That’s the Tweet.#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/AhfAOYUkm5
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
Al giro 39 problema tecnico per il monegasco che si gira. Riprende a velocità moderata, ma al giro 41 arriva il ritiro.
LAP 38/56: YELLOW FLAG
Charles Leclerc spins and then comes to a halt
He eventually restarts his engine but rejoins in P20#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vtvTl4o5Ru
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
LAP 41/66
Despair for Charles Leclerc – his race is over#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/X389q1fF7w
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2020
Al giro 37 Iceman entra nella storia della F1. Nessuno ha coperto mai tanti chilometri su una monoposto della massima serie. Il finnico ha toccato gli 83.846 km.
Al giro 44 Ham precede Bottas e Verstappen, poi Perez, Norris e un ottimo Kvyat su Alpha Tauri.
Al giro 47 Vettel è 5°.
Al giro 49 soft per Bottas che rientra 3°.
Al giro 51 medie per Ham.
La Ferrari fa sapere che sulla macchina di Leclerc c’era un problema elettrico.
Kvyat investigato per aver ignorato le bandiere blu. 5″ di penalità per Perez per la stessa colpa. Poco dopo arriva la medesima punizione per il russo.
Nel finale giro veloce per Valtteri Bottas, mentre un Vettel in comprensibile crisi gomme arretra sino alla 7a piazza. Nonostante ciò il tedesco riceve comunque l’onore di essere eletto dai fan della F1 MVP di giornata.
Ordine finale d’arrivo
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), giro veloce
4. Sergio Perez (Racing Point)
5. Lance Stroll (Racing Point)
6. Carlos Sainz (McLaren)
7. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
8. Alexander Albon (Red Bull)
9. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
10. Lando Norris (McLaren)
11. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)
12. Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri)
13. Esteban Ocon (Renault)
14. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)
15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
17. George Russell (Williams)
18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
19. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
Rit. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)