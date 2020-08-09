Si è concluso un secondo GP di Silverstone con diversi colpi di scena e un vincitore diverso. Delusione Ferrari e sopratutto per Vettel.

Dopo due giornate completamente dominate dalla Mercedes è partito il GP del 70° anniversario del GP di Silverstone.

Pronti vi! Valtteri Bottas mantiene la testa e tenta subito di allungare. Alle sue spalle Lewis Hamilton seguito da un lesto Max Verstappen con la Red Bull, capace d infilare subito la Racig Point di Nico Hulkenberg. Decima la Ferrari di Charles Leclerc. Terribile partenza invece per Sebastian Vettel, addirittura finito dietro a Kimi Raikkonen che scattava ultimo.

LAP 1/52 Great start from Verstappen – he gets past Hulkenberg and is up to P3. And Bottas has held off his team mate Hamilton to keep the lead 👀#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/e6YgHkHted — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Il ferrarista è stato vittima di un testacoda alla curva 3.

Problems for Seb off the start – he’s spun! He’s now running in P18 #F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/beoc22Mxuc — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Il #77 già in sofferenze con le gomme. Ricordiamo che una settimana fa erano state l’elemento chiave per l’esito della gara.

LAP 5/52 Bottas in clean air but he gets a radio message saying both front and rear left tyres are “critical” #F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Mt78nnywPm — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Dopo 6 giri Bottas davanti ad Ham di 1″1, quindi Verstappen e Hulk. Sempre 10° Charles. Seb è 17°.

Una tornata dopo Albon monta sulla sua RB16 delle gomme hard.

LAP 8/52 TOP 10

Bottas

Hamilton

Verstappen

Hulkenberg

Stroll 📸

Ricciardo 📸

Norris 📸

Leclerc 📸

Sainz

Ocon#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/EXqpm7TALx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Al giro 11 Raikkonen in bagarre con l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly per la posizione 14.

Mercedes in crisi con le “scarpe”. Verstappen si fa minaccioso.

LAP 10/52 Max is hunting down the two Mercedes 💪 He’s less than a second behind Hamilton 🚀 #F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/NL1X0KyzWj — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Al giro 14 primo stop di Bottas. Il finnico della Mercedes rientra 6°. Hard per lui come per il compagno di squadra Ham rientrato una tornata dopo.

Duello tra Vettel e Grosjean per la piazza 11.

LAP 17/52 Vettel is clawing his way back into this race – he gets past Grosjean and is now P11, his starting position.#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IeirRWFAK2 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Bel ruota a ruota tra Albon e Gasly per la 12esima posizione.

LAP 19/52 Albon and Gasly having a wheel-to-wheel battle Gasly holds on to P12 for now#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5JMeeR5QOC — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Alla tornata 23 stop per la McLaren di Sainz. Lo spagnolo è costretto ad aspettare che il traffico in pit lane defluisca.

Al giro 27 Verstappen supera Bottas e passa al comando.

5″ di penalità per Magnussen per aver danneggiato la Williams di Latifi alla curva 15.

Al giro 29 un team radio forte di Vettel che accusa il box di non aver ascoltato i suoi consigli.

Al giro 31 testacoda per la Renault di Daniel Ricciardo.

Al giro 32 sosta per Mad Max e Valtteri. Tutti e due mettono le dure. Al comando c’è Hamilton, comunque preoccupato per le sue coperture. Leclerc 4°. Vettel 12°.

LAP 32/52 Both Bottas and Verstappen pit on the same lap… Max gets in and out first#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/1bSVP00bti — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Al giro 42 Ham rientra al box ma è troppo veloce. Per lui rischio di penalità.

Al giro 45 Hulk rientra per mettere le soft. Il tedesco su RP20 è 7°

Al giro 46 bellissimo sorpasso di Ham su Leclerc. L’inglese è di nuovo sul podio. Intanto arriva il ritiro per Magnussen.

LAP 45/52 Hamilton is flying now 🚀 He’s past Leclerc and up to P3!#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/na7fVOuuv4 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 9, 2020

Al giro 50 Ham passa bottas ed è 2°.

Bandiera a scacchi! Grande prova di Max Verstappen che vince davanti a Lewis Hamilton e Valtteri Bottas. Quarto Leclerc. 12° Vettel.