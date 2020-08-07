Terminato il secondo turno di prove libere nel Regno Unito. I valori si confermano quelli del mattino. Nuovi problemi per Vettel.

Con una temperatura di addirittura 30 °C si è aperta la seconda sessione di prove libere sul circuito di Silverstone. Primo ad entrare in azione Romain Grosjean con la Haas.

We’re under way with @RGrosjean, who is the first on track Who do you think will top the FP2 charts? 🤔#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/dUGrf7znCm — Formula 1 (@F1) August 7, 2020

Da questa immagine di Kimi Raikkonen al rientro dal primo run si capisce il caldo che fa.

It’s not what it looks like. It’s actually the iceman cooling the towel down. ❄️🔥 #F170 pic.twitter.com/bDUtXSddoV — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) August 7, 2020

In pista anche l’Alfa di Antonio Giovinazzi con le medie e l’Alpha Tauri di Daniil Kvyat.

1’27″179 per la Racing Point di Lance Stroll.

Con le gomme medie Valtteri Bottas firma un buon 1’25″917.

Dopo aver usato perlopiù le soft al mattino, i piloti stanno lavorando con le medie e le dure.

1’25″911 per Lewis Hamilton.

Nico Hulkenberg arriva al bloccaggio al volante della sua RP20.

A 35′ dalla fine Hm precede Bottas e un ottimo Daniel Ricciardo con la Renault. Ferrari 7° con Charles Leclerc. Sebastian Vettel solo 14°. Ancora male l’Alfa Romeo con Iceman 17° e Bon Giovi ultimo.

Uscita senza conseguenze per la Haas di Kevin Magnussen.

Dopo aver montato le morbide Charles Leclerc passa alle medie. Per lui uno short run prima di ritornare alle soft. Come il monegasco della Ferrari soltanto le McLaren di Sainz e Norris. Gli sltri sono tutti su gialle.

A 14′ dalla fine strana bagarre tra Kvyat e Sainz. Il madrileno va a finire sulla ghiaia.

Quando mancano 10′ un raro errore di Raikkonen. Il finnico dell’Alfa è comunque riuscito a salvarsi.

A 7′ dal termine nuovi guai per Vettel, costretto a parcheggiare a bordo pista. Dalla sua SF1000 una forte perdita di liquido, forse olio.

Bandiera rossa per l’uscita dell’Alfa di Giovinazzi probabilmente per un problema al cambio.

“Big failure at the back of the car… In the drivetrain, that didn’t feel right” Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari comes to a stop and we’re now under a Virtual Safety Car 🟡#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/YixCcgjNMw — Formula 1 (@F1) August 7, 2020

The session has been suspended, and it will not be restarted 🔴 It’s because Antonio Giovinazzi has come to a stop#F170 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fVYcj96FDk — Formula 1 (@F1) August 7, 2020