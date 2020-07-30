KTM mette in vendita due prototipi della RC16 2019, con casco firmato da Pol Espargarò e ingresso VIP. Prezzo 288.000 tasse escluse.
Mettere in vendita un prototipo MotoGP non è un evento usuale. Nel 2018 l’ha fatto Ducati mettendo in vendita sei unità della Desmosedici GP17 ad un prezzo di 250.000 cadauno. Adesso è la volta di KTM che mette in vendita due RC16 della stagione 2019, una moto che ha regalato le più grandi soddisfazioni in classe regina alla casa austriaca: una prima fila guadagnata da Pol Espargarò a Misano, otto volte in top-19 e 11° posto finale del pilota spagnolo.
Chi acquisterà una delle KTM RC16 riceverà anche il casco di Pol Espargarò autografato e un ingresso VIP nel paddock della MotoGP nella stagione 2021, comprensivo di un tour nel box, un incontro con i piloti e consegna di un completo da parte dello staff di KTM Racing.
Il prezzo di ciascuna di queste due KTM RC16 è di 288.000 euro più tasse. Coloro che sono interessati dovrebbero scrivere una e-mail a [email protected] e sarà il marchio stesso a contattare i futuri acquirenti per finalizzare l’intero processo di acquisizione.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
@motogp 7th for @polespargaro at frying #andaluciagp. A second top-seven #motogp result for the Spaniard at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto as temperatures touched 40 degrees. Espargaro completed a very difficult race and is now higher than ever in the championship standings. “I was really suffering in the heat,” he commented. “Last week was not too bad but today I almost couldn’t continue. The bike is performing very well and normally Jerez is one of the toughest circuits for us. The team did great and we’ve been able to show some of the improvements that everybody in the factory has been working towards in the winter. For sure we were expecting a bit more today, but we’ve been gaining points and we’re equal fourth in the championship.” #readytorace #redbull