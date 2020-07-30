KTM mette in vendita due prototipi della RC16 2019, con casco firmato da Pol Espargarò e ingresso VIP. Prezzo 288.000 tasse escluse.

Mettere in vendita un prototipo MotoGP non è un evento usuale. Nel 2018 l’ha fatto Ducati mettendo in vendita sei unità della Desmosedici GP17 ad un prezzo di 250.000 cadauno. Adesso è la volta di KTM che mette in vendita due RC16 della stagione 2019, una moto che ha regalato le più grandi soddisfazioni in classe regina alla casa austriaca: una prima fila guadagnata da Pol Espargarò a Misano, otto volte in top-19 e 11° posto finale del pilota spagnolo.

Chi acquisterà una delle KTM RC16 riceverà anche il casco di Pol Espargarò autografato e un ingresso VIP nel paddock della MotoGP nella stagione 2021, comprensivo di un tour nel box, un incontro con i piloti e consegna di un completo da parte dello staff di KTM Racing.

Il prezzo di ciascuna di queste due KTM RC16 è di 288.000 euro più tasse. Coloro che sono interessati dovrebbero scrivere una e-mail a [email protected] e sarà il marchio stesso a contattare i futuri acquirenti per finalizzare l’intero processo di acquisizione.