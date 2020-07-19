Il Gp d’Ungheria ha visto una prestazione maiuscola da parte di Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari incapaci di regge il passo Mercedes.

(©F1 Twitter)

Con una temperatura di 20 °C i piloti di F1 si sono schierati sulla griglia di partenza dell’Hungaroring.
Subito un colpo di scena in casa Red Bull. Max Verstappen perde il controllo della sua RB16 e va contro le barriere. I meccanici dovranno intervenire in tempi record.

Tutti montano gomme intermedie per la pioggia caduta nelle ore precedenti.
Pronti via! Lewis Hamilton mantiene la testa, ottimo spunto di Lance Stroll che super un Valtteri Bottas in difficoltà.

Il finnico scivola 6°. 3° invece Verstappen riuscito a partire senza problemi dopo la sostituzione dell’ala anteriore.

Tutti in pit lane per passare alle slick. Il tracciato si sta asciugando.
Incidente in corsia tra la McLaren di Sainz e la Williams di Latifi. Nicholas si gira una volta tornato in pista a causa della foratura rimediata nell’impatto.

Al giro 8 arrivano 5″ di penalità per Kimi Raikkonen, 15° dopo essere scattato ultimo, finirà ancora più indietro. La sua colpa è di essersi schierato fuori piazzola. Intanto bella battaglia tra Leclerc e Bottas. Il ferrarista supera il driver Mercedes ed è 6°.
Al giro 10 penalità per Latifi per il crash ai box.
Al giro 11 si ripresenta il duello Leclerc – Bottas. Il finnico questa volta ha la meglio.

Ritiro per l’Alpha Tauri di Pierre Gasly. Per lui noie al cambio sin dallo start.

Al giro 18 Albon chiede al muretto più potenza sulla sua Red Bull. Accontentato e aiutato dal DRS svernicia Leclerc ed è 7°. Vettel è 9°. I due ferraristi sono su strategia differente. Il monegasco monta le soft, il tedesco le medie.

Al giro 19 il Principino lascia passare il compagno, nettamente più veloce.
Dopo aver protestato per la forte usura delle coperture, Charles riesce a rientrare al box per mettere le dure.

Al giro 22 Ham precede Verstappen, Stroll, Bottas, Magnussen, Grosjean, Albon, Vettel, Perez e Ricciardo. Raikkonen 12° con l’Alfa. Leclerc 15° e 18° Giovinazzi.

Al giro 25 Hamilton firma l’ennesimo crono record. Non ce n’è davvero per nessuno.
Vettel lamenta graining sull’anteriore sinistra.
Alla tornata 30 bel sorpasso di Albon su Grosjean. L’inglese è 4°. Intanto Vettel si ferma per mettere le hard e scivola 12°.
Al giro 32 avvincente bagarre tra Norris e Leclerc. Il #16 si intraversa. 1’20″786 per Vettel. Il ferrarista supera Raikkonen.
Al giro 33 Leclerc ha la meglio su Norris.

Alla tornata 34 medie per Bottas.
Al giro 35 Ham segna pioggia. Il suo vantaggio su Verstappen si avvicina ai 20″.
1’20″128 per Bottas. Le gomme gialle sono le migliori. Il driver di Nastola è ora terzo alle spalle di Hamilton e Verstappen.

Al giro 45 testacoda per Latifi alla curva 19.

Al giro 50 Bottas monta le dure.

Alla tornata 58 Ham ha 24″ di vantaggio su Verstappen, ma soprattutto ha doppiato Vettel, 5°.
Al giro 60 è duello tra Leclerc e Sainz per l’ultimo posto in top 10. Poco dopo il madrilena infila il suo prossimo compagno di squadra.

Fa riflettere che nella lista dei giri veloci alla tornata 61 non ci sia una Ferrari.

Al giro 64 i meccanici Mercedes escono con le gomme soft per Ham, ma poi cambiano idea e rientrano.
Albon supera Vettel.
Nonostante manchi davvero poco alla fine, Lewis rientra. Gli restano comunque 6″ di vantaggio.

Bandiera a scacchi! Vittoria stratosferica di Lewis Hamilton davanti a Max Verstappen e appena dietro Valtteri Bottas. Sebastian Vettel è sesto. Leclerc 11° e fuori dai punti.

(©F1 Twitter)

