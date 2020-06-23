Alex Crivillé ha voluto dire la sua sulla stagione che è ormai alle porte. Secondo lo spagnolo saranno Vinales e Quartararo gli avversari di Marquez.
La nuova stagione di MotoGP è alle porte. Marc Marquez come sempre è l’indiziato numero uno per la vittoria del titolo. In tanti però si chiedono chi gli contenderà il Mondiale. Sicuramente Andrea Dovizioso sarà della partita, ma a lui si andranno ad aggiungere anche Fabio Quartararo e Maverick Vinales, con Rins sullo sfondo che potrebbe essere la vera sorpresa
Sul sito ufficiale della MotoGP Crivillé ha così dichiarato: “Il primo GP sarà sicuramente strano. In ogni caso io credo che i piloti saranno pronti perché si allenano a casa e quindi sono in forma. In questo momento Marquez è in piena forma perché ha recuperato ormai dall’infortunio. Si sente forte”.
Crivillé: “La Honda è pronta”
Il rider spagnolo ha poi proseguito: “Magari la moto non era completamente pronta a marzo, ma ha del potenziale. Il motore è migliore rispetto a quello che montano Yamaha e Suzuki e forse anche di quello Ducati. Però il propulsore è complicato da gestire e quindi bisogna trovare un modo per farlo funzionare con questa moto”.
Infine Crivillé ha così concluso: “Penso che la Honda in ogni caso sia pronta. In questo momento Maverick Vinales e Fabio Quartararo sono i principali rivali di Marc. Non so se la Yamaha è la moto migliore, ma sicuramente ha tutto ciò che serve per stare davanti. La moto è comoda da guidare”.
Antonio Russo