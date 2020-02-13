Oggi in TV: programmi in TV di giovedì 13 febbraio 2020 sui canali Sky, Mediaset, Netflix e Dazn. Ecco il palinsesto completo.
Premium Cinema
19:07 – KONG: Shull Island
21:15 – RENEGADES: Commando d’assalto (thriller, con Sullivan Stapleton, Charlie Bewley, Sylvia Hoeks, Laura Simic)
23:09 – The Losers (film di azione, con Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoë Saldana, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Columbus Short, Holt McCallany, Oscar Jaenada, Jason Patric)
00:53 – The place
02:40 – SHADOWHUNTERS – Città di ossa
Sky Uno
19:35 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 34
20:00 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 35 Prima TV
20:20 – Cuochi d’Italia Ep. 9
21:15 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 17 Prima TV
22:25 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 18 Prima TV
23:35 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 17
00:45 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 18
Sky Cinema 1
19:05 – Ted Bundy – Fascino criminale
21:00 – 100X100Cinema
21:15 – 12 Soldiers (film di guerra, con Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, William Fichtner, Rob Riggle)
23:30 – Driven – Il caso De – Lorean
01:30 – Searching
03:15 – Jumanji
Sky Cinema Family
19:30 – Boog & Elliot – A caccia di amici
21:00 – Un ponte per Terabithia (film fantastico, con Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb, Robert Patrick, Zooey Deschanel, Baillee Madison)
22:40 – A-X-L: Un’amicizia extraordinaria
00:20 – Mean Girls
02:00 – Il campeggio dei papà
03:30 – Vita da camper
Sky Cinema Romance
19:20 – Se solo fosse vero
21:00 – The Best Man (commedia, con Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan)
23:05 – The Romantics – Intrecci d’amore
00:45 – Il trono di cuori
02:20 – Una proposta per dire sì
04:05 – The Romantics – Intrecci d’amore
Sky Cinema Collection
19:40 – Il meglio della notte degli Oscar 2020
21:15 – Casa Howard (film drammatico, con Vanessa Redgrave, Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson)
23:45 – Blac – Kk – Klansman
02:00 – Mississippi Burning – Le radici dell’odio
Sky Cinema Action
19:25 – MIIB – Men in Black II
21:00 – Diamond 13(thriller, con Gerard Depardieu, Olivier Marchal, Asia Argento, Anne Coesens, Aïssa Maiga)
22:50 – Operazione S.M.A.R.T. – Senza tregua
00:30 – Until Death – Fino alla morte
02:20 – Darkest Minds
Dazn
20:00 – RALLY DI SVEZIA – LIVE STAGE 1 – Motori
20:00 – NOTTINGHAM – Darts
20:35 – SEGAFREDO VIRTUS BOLOGNA – UMANA REYER VENEZIA – Basket
