Oggi in TV: programmi in TV di giovedì 13 febbraio 2020 sui canali Sky, Mediaset, Netflix e Dazn. Ecco il palinsesto completo.

Premium Cinema

19:07 – KONG: Shull Island

21:15 – RENEGADES: Commando d’assalto (thriller, con Sullivan Stapleton, Charlie Bewley, Sylvia Hoeks, Laura Simic)

23:09 – The Losers (film di azione, con Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoë Saldana, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Columbus Short, Holt McCallany, Oscar Jaenada, Jason Patric)

00:53 – The place

02:40 – SHADOWHUNTERS – Città di ossa

Sky Uno

19:35 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 34

20:00 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 35 Prima TV

20:20 – Cuochi d’Italia Ep. 9

21:15 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 17 Prima TV

22:25 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 18 Prima TV

23:35 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 17

00:45 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 18

Sky Cinema 1

19:05 – Ted Bundy – Fascino criminale

21:00 – 100X100Cinema

21:15 – 12 Soldiers (film di guerra, con Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, William Fichtner, Rob Riggle)

23:30 – Driven – Il caso De – Lorean

01:30 – Searching

03:15 – Jumanji

Sky Cinema Family

19:30 – Boog & Elliot – A caccia di amici

21:00 – Un ponte per Terabithia (film fantastico, con Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb, Robert Patrick, Zooey Deschanel, Baillee Madison)

22:40 – A-X-L: Un’amicizia extraordinaria

00:20 – Mean Girls

02:00 – Il campeggio dei papà

03:30 – Vita da camper

Sky Cinema Romance

19:20 – Se solo fosse vero

21:00 – The Best Man (commedia, con Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan)

23:05 – The Romantics – Intrecci d’amore

00:45 – Il trono di cuori

02:20 – Una proposta per dire sì

04:05 – The Romantics – Intrecci d’amore

Sky Cinema Collection

19:40 – Il meglio della notte degli Oscar 2020

21:15 – Casa Howard (film drammatico, con Vanessa Redgrave, Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson)

23:45 – Blac – Kk – Klansman

02:00 – Mississippi Burning – Le radici dell’odio

Sky Cinema Action

19:25 – MIIB – Men in Black II

21:00 – Diamond 13(thriller, con Gerard Depardieu, Olivier Marchal, Asia Argento, Anne Coesens, Aïssa Maiga)

22:50 – Operazione S.M.A.R.T. – Senza tregua

00:30 – Until Death – Fino alla morte

02:20 – Darkest Minds

Dazn

20:00 – RALLY DI SVEZIA – LIVE STAGE 1 – Motori

20:00 – NOTTINGHAM – Darts

20:35 – SEGAFREDO VIRTUS BOLOGNA – UMANA REYER VENEZIA – Basket

