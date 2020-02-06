Oggi in TV: programmi in TV di giovedì 6 febbraio 2020 sui canali Sky, Mediaset e Dazn. Ecco il palinsesto completo.

Premium Cinema

18:53 – ANIMALI FANTASTICI: I crimini di Grindelwald

21:15 – RACE: Il colore della vittoria (film drammatico, con Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Shanice Banton, Jeremy Irons)

23:37 – The blind side

01:50 – GET ON UP – La storia di James Brown

Sky Uno

18:45 – Master – Chef USA Ep. 13

19:35 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 29

20:00 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 30

20:20 – Cuochi d’Italia Ep. 4

21:15 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 15

22:25 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 16

23:35 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 15

00:45 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 16

Sky Cinema 1

19:10 – Brave ragazze

21:00 – 100X100Cinema

21:15 – Dog Days Prima TV

23:15 – Mamma o papà? (commedia, con Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Carlo Buccirosso, Matilde Gioli)

01:05 – Hancock

02:40 – Papillon

Sky Cinema Family

19:25 – Il campeggio dei papà

21:00 – Saved! Il Paradiso ci aiuta (commedia, con Jena Malone, Mandy Moore, Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Fugit, Heather Matarazzo, Eva Amurri)

22:35 – Matilda 6 mitica

00:20 – I primitivi

01:50 – Ace the Case – Piccola investigatrice a Manhattan

03:25 – Lorax – Il guardiano della foresta

Sky Cinema Romance

19:15 – Body Language

21:00 – Toy Boy – Un ragazzo in vendita (commedia, con Ashton Kutcher, Anne Heche, Margarita Levieva, Sebastian Stan, Sonia Rockwell, Maria Conchita Alonso, Hart Bochner, Thomas Kijas, Landon Ashworth, Shane Brolly)

22:45 – Una hostess tra le nuvole

00:20 – The Libertine

02:20 – Ho voglia di te

04:15 – Maybe Baby

Sky Cinema Collection

19:05 – Philadelphia

21:15 – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra (film drammatico, con Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell)

23:35 – Platoon

01:35 – La battaglia di Alamo

04:20 – 100X100Cinema

Sky Cinema Action

19:05 – Terminator 3: le macchine ribelli

21:00 – Spooks: Il bene supremo (film di azione, con Kit Harington, Jennifer Ehle, Elyes Gabel, Lara Pulver, Tuppence Middleton, David Harewood, Peter Firth, Tim McInnerny, Lasco Atkins, Shina Shihoko Nagai)

22:50 – The River Wild – Il fiume della paura

00:50 – After Earth – Dopo la fine del mondo

02:30 – Oltre le linee nemiche

04:00 – Stolen

Dazn

19:30 – TG NEWS (06.02.2020) – Calcio