Julian Lennon, cantautore 57enne e figlio dell’ex Beatle John e di Cynthia Powell, ha raccontato sui social di essersi sottoposto ad un’operazione per rimuovere un neo maligno che aveva in testa da sempre. Lennon ha spiegato, nel post in cui ha pubblicato le foto della cicatrice dopo l’intervento, di aver scoperto che il neo fosse maligno dopo un controllo presso il suo dermatologo a Los Angeles. Il medico ha consigliato al cantautore una biopsia, i cui risultati, arrivati, nel giro di 24 ore hanno fatto emergere la terribile diagnosi. Lennon si è subito, dunque, sottoposto ad un intervento d’urgenza effettuato con successo per la rimozione del neo. “Speriamo di essere riusciti a rimuovere tutto ciò che era canceroso -ha scritto il figlio di John Lennon su Instagram– ma per un’analisi più approfondita avrò quei risultati la prossima settimana. Non posso dirti come mi sono sentito. Sto ancora tremando dentro … Ma la mia fede è forte…“. Lennon ha scritto inoltre esortando alla prevenzione: “Se ami questa vitae tutto ciò che racchiude -ha scritto il figlio di John Lennon su Instagram- allora prenditi del tempo per te stesso, per andare a farti controllare dal tuo medico e fare ogni esame sanitario possibile. Vai due volte all’anno, se puoi, minimo…. Le cose possono cambiare in un giorno, come è successo a me. Abbi cura di te ed esorta le persone che ami a fare check-up. La vita è troppo breve … Non renderla ancor più breve, ignorando la tua salute“. Il cantante ha poi concluso ringraziando il medico: “Grazie Dott. Tess Mauricio perchè molto probabilmente mi hai salvato la mia vita… sarò per sempre in debito con te…“. Il post del cantautore ha raccolto numerosi like e commenti, anche di personaggi famosi, che hanno voluto mostrare la propria solidarietà a Julian e incoraggiarlo dopo quanto accaduto.
The Trouble is… You think you have time…. Well I’m going to keep this short & sweet…. This last week, was one of the most positive & productive weeks of My Life…. I’ve had some of the most incredible meetings, about My future in the World of Music, Photography, Documentaries & Charity, amongst other things, and was flying high with excitement for the year ahead… 2020, especially after having a very trying year, if not 5 years, since Mum passed… But this year, things started to look up… The smile was back on My face, My heart had opened up again, to all kinds of possibilities, Personal and Professional… A few days ago, I went to visit My dermatologist, here in LA, when she noticed a little bump on My head, that was actually a Mole, that had been there, along with a Birthmark, for the last 57 years…. But this time, it looked & felt a little different. She urged me to have a Biopsy 2 days ago, which I obliged… Only to learn, 24 hrs later, that it was Malignant/Cancerous, and that her recommendation was to get it removed immediately, which is what happened today…. Hopefully We managed to remove all that was cancerous, but the Mole is being sent off again, for a further/deeper analysis, and I’ll have those results next week. I cannot tell you how I felt, from One moment of Joy, to the fear of feeling that I may be gone, at any given moment. I’m still shaking inside… But My Faith is Strong…. I’m not saying this for any kind of Sympathy… I’m saying… If You Love this Life, and All that it encompasses, then take time out for yourself, to go and get checked out By Your Doctor, and do every Health Check possible!!!! Go twice a year, if you can, minimum…. Things can turn in a Day, as it did with Me…. Take care of Yourself, and urge those you love, to go for Check-Ups too…. Life is too Short… Don’t make it shorter, by being ignorant about Your Own health. The images above were taken over 48 hours…. Love to All…. ♥️🙏🏻😘 Jules x P.S. Thank You Dr Tess Mauricio, for quite possibly, saving My Life… I shall be forever indebted…. P.P.S. I made these B&W for those of you who might be squeamish….