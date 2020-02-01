Oggi in TV: programmi in TV di giovedì 6 febbraio 2020 sui canali Sky, Mediaset e Dazn. Ecco il palinsesto completo.
Premium Cinema
18:53 – ANIMALI FANTASTICI: I crimini di Grindelwald
21:15 – RACE: Il colore della vittoria (film drammatico, con Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Shanice Banton, Jeremy Irons)
23:37 – The blind side
01:50 – GET ON UP – La storia di James Brown
Sky Uno
18:45 – Master – Chef USA Ep. 13
19:35 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 29
20:00 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 30
20:20 – Cuochi d’Italia Ep. 4
21:15 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 15
22:25 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 16
23:35 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 15
00:45 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 16
Sky Cinema 1
19:10 – Brave ragazze
21:00 – 100X100Cinema
21:15 – Dog Days Prima TV
23:15 – Mamma o papà? (commedia, con Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Carlo Buccirosso, Matilde Gioli)
01:05 – Hancock
02:40 – Papillon
Sky Cinema Family
19:25 – Il campeggio dei papà
21:00 – Saved! Il Paradiso ci aiuta (commedia, con Jena Malone, Mandy Moore, Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Fugit, Heather Matarazzo, Eva Amurri)
22:35 – Matilda 6 mitica
00:20 – I primitivi
01:50 – Ace the Case – Piccola investigatrice a Manhattan
03:25 – Lorax – Il guardiano della foresta
Sky Cinema Romance
19:15 – Body Language
21:00 – Toy Boy – Un ragazzo in vendita (commedia, con Ashton Kutcher, Anne Heche, Margarita Levieva, Sebastian Stan, Sonia Rockwell, Maria Conchita Alonso, Hart Bochner, Thomas Kijas, Landon Ashworth, Shane Brolly)
22:45 – Una hostess tra le nuvole
00:20 – The Libertine
02:20 – Ho voglia di te
04:15 – Maybe Baby
Sky Cinema Collection
19:05 – Philadelphia
21:15 – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra (film drammatico, con Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell)
23:35 – Platoon
01:35 – La battaglia di Alamo
04:20 – 100X100Cinema
Sky Cinema Action
19:05 – Terminator 3: le macchine ribelli
21:00 – Spooks: Il bene supremo (film di azione, con Kit Harington, Jennifer Ehle, Elyes Gabel, Lara Pulver, Tuppence Middleton, David Harewood, Peter Firth, Tim McInnerny, Lasco Atkins, Shina Shihoko Nagai)
22:50 – The River Wild – Il fiume della paura
00:50 – After Earth – Dopo la fine del mondo
02:30 – Oltre le linee nemiche
04:00 – Stolen
Dazn
19:30 – TG NEWS (06.02.2020) – Calcio