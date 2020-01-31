Dopo la scomparsa del marito Kobe Bryant e della figlia Gianna, la moglie Vanessa rompe il silenzio con un post su Instagram raccontando il suo dolore
La morte di Kobe Bryant e della figlia Gianna, in un incidente in elicottero, in cui hanno perso la vita altre 7 persone, ha sconvolto il mondo, sportivo e non. Il dramma è vissuto, naturalmente, in maniera particolarmente intensa dalla famiglia, precipitata in una tragedia inattesa e dolorosa. Dopo qualche giorno, rompe il silenzio Vanessa, moglie dell’ex campione Nba, con un post su Instagram. “Io e le mie ragazze vogliamo ringraziare tutti coloro che ci hanno mostrato il loro supporto – ha scritto – Grazie per le vostre preghiere. Siamo devastati per la morte di Kobe e Gianna e per le altre famiglie che hanno perso delle persone care nella tragedia. Non ci sono parole per descrivere il nostro dolore. Traiamo forza dal sapere che loro sapessero quanto erano amati. Vorrei che fossero con noi per sempre, è impossibile immaginare la nostra vita senza di loro. Dobbiamo andare avanti perché la loro luce splende su di noi ad illuminarci la strada”.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️