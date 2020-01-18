Oggi in TV: programmi in TV di giovedì 23 gennaio 2020 sui canali Sky, Mediaset e Dazn. Ecco il palinsesto completo.

Premium Cinema

19:11 – RUN ALL NIGHT – Una notte per sopravvivere

21:15 – The Italian Job (film di azione, con Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Donald Sutherland, Jason Statham, Edward Norton)

23:13 – Ocean’s 8

01:10 – The bad seed

02:40 – Guida per la felicità

04:13 – THE NUN: La vocazione del male

Sky Uno

18:30 – Master – Chef USA Ep. 3

19:35 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 19

20:00 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 20 Prima TV

20:20 – Cuochi d’Italia Ep. 14

21:15 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 11 Prima TV

22:25 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 12 Prima TV

23:35 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 11

00:45 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 12

Sky Cinema 1

19:20 – I delitti del Bar – Lume – Ritorno a Pineta

21:00 – 100X100Cinema

21:15 – Holmes & Watson – Prima TV (commedia, con Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Rebecca Hall, Ralph Fiennes)

22:50 – L’angelo del male – Brightburn

00:30 – Millennium – Quello che non uccide

02:30 – Vi presento i nostri

04:10 – I delitti del Bar – Lume 7

04:30 – The Vanishing – Il mistero del faro

Sky Cinema Family

19:20 – Justin e i cavalieri valorosi

21:00 – The Karate Kid – La leggenda continua

23:25 – Ace the Case – Piccola investigatrice a Manhattan

01:05 – Alì e il tappeto volante

02:30 – Bigfoot Junior

04:05 – 100X100Cinema

04:20 – I primitivi

05:50 – Peter Rabbit

Sky Cinema Romance

19:10 – Footloose

21:00 – Suburban Girl – Talvolta la fine è solo un nuovo inizio (commedia, con Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alec Baldwin, Maggie Grace, James Naughton, Chris Carmack, Vanessa Branch, Peter Scolari, Marian Seldes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jill Eikenberry)

22:45 – Ghost – Fantasma

00:55 – Sai che c’è di nuovo?

02:45 – Il fidanzato di mia sorella

04:30 – Paura d’amare

Sky Cinema Collection

19:10 – Timeline

21:15 – Alpha – Un’amicizia forte come la vita

23:00 – Stardust

01:10 – Un viaggio a quattro zampe

02:50 – Zoo – Un amico da salvare

04:30 – Time Toys

Sky Cinema Action

19:05 – Cani sciolti

21:00 – L’uomo sul treno – The Commuter (film di azione, con Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Jonathan Banks)

22:50 – World Invasion

00:50 – Hell: Scatena l’inferno

02:30 – One in the Chamber

04:00 – Sabotage

05:50 – Prima vittoria

Dazn

20:30 – IGOR GORGONZOLA NOVARA – ALLIANZ MTV STOCCARDA – Pallavolo

20:30 – RALLY DI MONTE-CARLO, LIVE STAGE 1 – Motori

