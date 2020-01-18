Oggi in TV: programmi in TV di giovedì 23 gennaio 2020 sui canali Sky, Mediaset e Dazn. Ecco il palinsesto completo.
Premium Cinema
19:11 – RUN ALL NIGHT – Una notte per sopravvivere
21:15 – The Italian Job (film di azione, con Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Donald Sutherland, Jason Statham, Edward Norton)
23:13 – Ocean’s 8
01:10 – The bad seed
02:40 – Guida per la felicità
04:13 – THE NUN: La vocazione del male
Sky Uno
18:30 – Master – Chef USA Ep. 3
19:35 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 19
20:00 – Master – Chef Magazine Ep. 20 Prima TV
20:20 – Cuochi d’Italia Ep. 14
21:15 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 11 Prima TV
22:25 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 12 Prima TV
23:35 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 11
00:45 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 12
Sky Cinema 1
19:20 – I delitti del Bar – Lume – Ritorno a Pineta
21:00 – 100X100Cinema
21:15 – Holmes & Watson – Prima TV (commedia, con Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Rebecca Hall, Ralph Fiennes)
22:50 – L’angelo del male – Brightburn
00:30 – Millennium – Quello che non uccide
02:30 – Vi presento i nostri
04:10 – I delitti del Bar – Lume 7
04:30 – The Vanishing – Il mistero del faro
Sky Cinema Family
19:20 – Justin e i cavalieri valorosi
21:00 – The Karate Kid – La leggenda continua
23:25 – Ace the Case – Piccola investigatrice a Manhattan
01:05 – Alì e il tappeto volante
02:30 – Bigfoot Junior
04:05 – 100X100Cinema
04:20 – I primitivi
05:50 – Peter Rabbit
Sky Cinema Romance
19:10 – Footloose
21:00 – Suburban Girl – Talvolta la fine è solo un nuovo inizio (commedia, con Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alec Baldwin, Maggie Grace, James Naughton, Chris Carmack, Vanessa Branch, Peter Scolari, Marian Seldes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jill Eikenberry)
22:45 – Ghost – Fantasma
00:55 – Sai che c’è di nuovo?
02:45 – Il fidanzato di mia sorella
04:30 – Paura d’amare
Sky Cinema Collection
19:10 – Timeline
21:15 – Alpha – Un’amicizia forte come la vita
23:00 – Stardust
01:10 – Un viaggio a quattro zampe
02:50 – Zoo – Un amico da salvare
04:30 – Time Toys
Sky Cinema Action
19:05 – Cani sciolti
21:00 – L’uomo sul treno – The Commuter (film di azione, con Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Jonathan Banks)
22:50 – World Invasion
00:50 – Hell: Scatena l’inferno
02:30 – One in the Chamber
04:00 – Sabotage
05:50 – Prima vittoria
Dazn
20:30 – IGOR GORGONZOLA NOVARA – ALLIANZ MTV STOCCARDA – Pallavolo
20:30 – RALLY DI MONTE-CARLO, LIVE STAGE 1 – Motori
oggi in tv