Guida TV: programmi in TV di sabato 11 gennaio 2020 sui canali Sky, Mediaset e Dazn. Ecco il palinsesto completo.
Premium Cinema
19:24 – Nonno scatenato
21:15 – Insieme per forza (commedia, con Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Bella Thorne)
23:21 – Il mio grosso grasso matrimonio greco 2
01:04 – Tutti insieme inevitabilmente
02:37 – Come ti rovino le vacanze
04:37 – Due gran figli di …
Sky Uno
18:10 – America’s Got Talent: The Champions Ep. 5
19:45 – America’s Got Talent: The Champions Ep. 6
21:15 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 7
22:30 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 8
23:45 – Best Bakery – Pasticcerie d’Italia Ep. 1
00:50 – Best Bakery – Pasticcerie d’Italia Ep. 2
01:50 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 7
03:05 – Master – Chef Italia Ep. 8
Sky Cinema 1
19:30 – Asterix e il segreto della pozione magica
21:00 – 100X100Cinema
21:15 – L’angelo del male – Brightburn – Prima TV (film horror, con Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt L. Jones, Meredith Hagner)
22:55 – Non sposate le mie figlie! 2
00:40 – Gamer
02:20 – Due cuori e una provetta
04:05 – Il gatto con gli stivali
05:35 – 211 – Rapina in corso
Sky Cinema Family
19:20 – Operazione Spy Sitter
21:00 – Vita da camper (commedia, con Robin Williams, Cheryl Hines, Joanna ‘JoJo’ Levesque, Josh Hutcherson, Jeff Daniels)
22:45 – Mr. Magorium e la bottega delle meraviglie
00:25 – Gli incredibili 2
02:25 – Italo
04:15 – Alla ricerca della valle incantata
05:25 – Over the Top
Sky Cinema Romance
19:05 – Tuo, Simon
21:00 – Ovunque nel tempo (film sentimentale, con Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour, Christopher Plummer, Teresa Wright, Bill Erwin)
22:50 – Autumn in New York
00:40 – The Shape of Things
02:20 – 100X100Cinema
02:35 – Hemingway & Gellhorn
05:10 – Tuo, Simon
Sky Cinema Collection
19:25 – I delitti del Bar – Lume – La battaglia navale
21:15 – I delitti del Bar – Lume – Il battesimo di Ampelio
23:05 – I delitti del Bar – Lume – Hasta pronto Viviani
00:55 – I delitti del Bar – Lume-Il re dei giochi
02:20 – I delitti del Bar – Lume-La carta più alta
03:45 – I delitti del Bar – Lume 7
04:05 – I delitti del Bar – Lume – Il telefono senza fili
Sky Cinema Action
18:55 – 007 – Il domani non muore mai
21:00 – Planet of the Apes – Il pianeta delle scimmie (film di fantascienza, con Mark Wahlberg, Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Roth, Michael Clarke Duncan)
23:05 – Attila l’unno
02:00 – Escape Plan 2 – Ritorno all’inferno
03:40 – Le regole della truffa
05:10 – The Legend of Zorro
Dazn
20:45 – INTER – ATALANTA – Calcio